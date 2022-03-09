Tuesday, March 8

Officers verified that there were no issues for a woman who heard a loud bang on her door in the 1000 block of South Main Street, and that a truck with its back doors open in the 1300 block of North High Street was secured; determined that a harassment complaint from a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street was a civil matter; transferred a TTY request from N1700 Friedel Road for a welfare check to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; passed along information about a possibly intoxicated driver in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as the vehicle was headed in its jurisdiction; stood by for a child custody exchange, and to keep the peace at a city meeting in the 100 block of North Main Street.

Also, followed up on a report of students vaping in the bathroom of a business in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue but the students were gone when officers arrived; checked the welfare of a resident who missed a medical appointment and they were fine; contacted a student and parent about the student going to a business in the 200 block of North Main Street from which they had been banned and warned the student for trespassing, and the parents and Jefferson County Human Services following a welfare check of another resident at the Main Street bridge; provided information to a resident in the 800 block of Florence Street about landlord/tenant laws; and took a juvenile who was out of control and placed them into protective custody.

12:17 a.m.: A 33-year-old man was cited in the 200 block of East Highland Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

2:50 a.m.: A 26-year-old man was cited in the 200 block of East Cramer Street for disorderly conduct and warned for possession of marijuana following a complaint about a disturbance.

7:32 a.m.: A 38-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Hoard and Banker roads.

9:41 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive for speeding and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

9:48 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of East Rockwell and Whitewater avenues for failing to stop at stop sign and warned for speeding.

11:06 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and Fox Court for a cracked windshield.

12:59 p.m.: A 34-year-old Whitewater woman was cited in the 100 block of Robert Street for speeding.

2:06 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of West Cramer Street and Dorian Place for no front plate and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.

4:46 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 24-year-old Jefferson woman at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets for nonregistration of vehicle.

5:05 p.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.

Recommended for you

Load comments