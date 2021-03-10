Tuesday, March 9
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to one 911 call and one alarm, participated in three community policing events, performed five crime-prevention services, followed up on six vandalism/scam incidents and one report of suspicious activity, checked the welfare of six residents resulting in one referral to Jefferson County Human Services, spoke with two residents about animal complaints, one person about a parking complaint and one resident about a nuisance abatement complaint, and handled two confidential incidents with one related to a juvenile disorderly conduct arrest.
1:12 a.m.: An officer checked on a person walking in the road in the 300 block of South Main Street and gave the person a ride home.
7:37 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
11:14 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Foster Street and East Milwaukee Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. The vehicle was parked legally.
12:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Handeyside Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:53 p.m.: An officer was asked to check on a vehicle that had been parked in a parking lot in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive for a week without being moved. The vehicle belonged to a truck driver and the parking lot owner was fine with that.
1:31 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Robert and Taft streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
2:14 p.m.: A 38-year-old Janesville man was arrested in the 1100 block of South Main Street for probable alcohol content, ninth offense, and a criminal charge for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. He was placed on a probation hold, processed and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
4:32 p.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident when a 61-year-old Fort Atkinson man struck a pole with his vehicle in the parking lot in the 200 block of South Water Street East. Klement Towing removed the vehicle.
4:52 p.m.: A 40-year-old Watertown man was cited in the 200 block of South Water Street East for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle.
5:09 p.m.: An 88-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for unsafe backing when she struck a pole with her vehicle in the 300 block of South Water Street East. An in-house, non-reportable accident report was completed.
