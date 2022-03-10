Officers removed concrete from the road near Madison Avenue and Robert Street, and a vehicle battery from the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Main Street and took it to Advance Auto for proper disposal; were unable to locate a reportedly sick raccoon in the 800 block of Riverside Drive, or any dogs running loose in the 1000 block of Harriette Street; documented information about a car being pelted with eggs in the 600 block of Jackson Street, damage to property at the Fort Atkinson Middle School, and the theft of a bicycle from the 700 block of South Main Street for which the owner signed a no consent form; responded to a reported drug offense at Fort Atkinson High School; and contacted Jefferson County Human Services to assist a person who flagged down an officer in the 1000 block of East Street.
8:26 a.m.: A 34-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and South Third Street West for driving a motorcycle with no motorcycle license.
8:39 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the first block of South Third Street East for failing to secure a seatbelt, and warned for no bumper and failing to display current vehicle registration.
10:36 a.m.: A 79-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1600 block of Summit Drive for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for speeding.
1:08 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman and a passenger were cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Adams Street for failing to secure seatbelts, and the driver was issued a 15-day correction notice for defective brake light and failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:20 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 23-year-old McFarland man at the intersection of Barrie and Lincoln streets for expired vehicle registration.
11:36 p.m.: A 22-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street for nonregistration of vehicle, and warned for displaying unauthorized license plates and failing to provide proof of insurance.
