Saturday, May 1
Officers issued 11 traffic-related warnings, responded to three 911 calls and one alarm, participated in one community policing event, performed three crime-prevention services, removed debris from the road, stopped and provided a ride home to an inebriated person from the Main Street bridge, were unable to locate anyone prowling around a home, addressed parking complaints related to vehicles parked in the way of the farmers market, informed two residents of the bulk trash pickup ordinance and they removed their items from the curbs until the correct time, left a message for the on-call water department staff member about a fire hydrant leaking water at Adams and Hickory streets, spoke with the owner of a dog following a complaint that they had left their dog in the car in the heat, notified We Energies of a downed wire in the 400 block of Edward Street, documented information about a suspicious telephone call, and handled two confidential incidents — one related to an undisclosed incident and the other following a welfare check at a school.
5:38 a.m.: A 27-year-old man was cited in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and warned for speed.
8:46 a.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road.
10:47 a.m.: A 28-year-old Johnson Creek man was cited in the 500 block of Jackson Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to have outside driver’s side mirror.
12:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1300 block of North High Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:24 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 100 block of South Third Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:26 p.m.: A driver reported being struck by another motorist who left the scene at the intersection of North Main and North Third streets. There were no injuries. A crash report was prepared.
4:22 p.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a call about an uncooperative patient at Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from South Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:46 p.m.: A 37-year-old man was arrested in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and probable alcohol content greater than .15. He later was released to a responsible party.
