Monday, May 10
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings; assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicle; responded to four 911 calls and one alarm; participated in one community policing event; woke a driver who had fallen asleep in his idling vehicle following a call from a neighbor who heard the car running; prepared 47 animal license complaint letters; picked up debris from the road at two different locations; documented information about stolen yard signs, a harassment incident, a complaint about an animal, a complaint about a traffic issue at the Main Street bridge and a complaint about a dog owner not picking up their dog’s feces at a community park; were unable to locate a vehicle coming into town from the south at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office nor to locate a resident for whom officers had a warrant.
Also, investigated a report of students at Fort Atkinson Middle School who reportedly were vaping; attempted to contact six students at their homes; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a residence; followed up on a complaint from a group home; assisted a Jefferson County deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board, following a report of a damaged fence; checked the welfare of a resident who was fine; replaced a water valve cover that was ajar; and handled two confidential incidents — one related to a sexual assault and another one resulting in an arrest of a juvenile following a complaint about loitering.
12:37 a.m.: A tenant from the 1200 block of Talcott Street reported that someone had come through their apartment but left right away. Officers were unable to locate anyone and will continue to investigate.
2:08 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
7:34 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited for inattentive driving at the intersection of West Cramer Street and Banker Road, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a vehicle being driven by a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man.
4:49 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Lucile Street reported a theft of Bobcat ramps.
7:32 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:56 p.m.: Officers assisted another law enforcement agency which was looking for a reportedly stolen cell phone thought to be in the custody of a resident in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
10:47 p.m.: A repossession company notified the Fort Atkinson Police Department that it was removing a vehicle from the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
11:30 p.m.: An officer spoke with a couple sleeping in their vehicle on private property in the 500 block of Fox Hill Road and advised them to move to a public lot because they currently were on private property without permission. They declined needing any additional assistance.
