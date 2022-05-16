Tuesday, May 10

Officers dispatched eight ambulance calls to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulance calls assisting two people who fell; checked multiple properties for crime prevention services and one vehicle for an activated alarm with no apparent reason for it; prepared six 15-day animal license warning letters; documented information about the repossession of a vehicle from the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; advised a woman in the 300 block of Monroe Street of the burning regulations following a complaint.

Also, officers spoke with a driver at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Robert Street following a complaint from a woman who claimed that the driver almost struck her vehicle while speeding past her but the accused driver did not recall any such incident, and a man who attempted to turn himself in on a warrant but there were no warrants to be found for his arrest.

12:28 a.m.: A 44-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of Whitewater and East Highland avenues for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.

5:11 a.m.: A 43-year-old Madison man was cited in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and warned for expired vehicle registration.

5:49 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Mechanic Street for speeding.

7:36 a.m.: An 18-year-old Rockford, Ill. woman was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding.

8:24 a.m.: A 35-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Adrian Boulevard for speeding and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

10:51 a.m.: A 66-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Main and William streets for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for failing to carry a driver’s license on person.

6:40 p.m.: A 28-year-old man was arrested in the 900 block of South Main Street for obstruction following a complaint of a disturbance.

9:37 p.m.: A 52-year-old woman was arrested in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and was released to a responsible party.

11:18 p.m.: A 30-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of North Fourth and North High streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.

11:50 p.m.: A 38-year-old woman was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

