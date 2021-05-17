Tuesday, May 11
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to two 911 calls and one alarm, participated in four community policing events, performed six crime-prevention services, readjusted a stop sign, were assigned to investigate a report of a fraud, helped a family with a child who was refusing to go to school, documented information about an attempted scam, conducted a foot patrol on the riverwalk, chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch and were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle on Radhika Street.
3:56 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 800 block of Robert Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:42 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Grant Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:56 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from Elm Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:27 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for retail theft from Walgreen’s in the 300 block of North Main Street and will have charges filed on his behalf for bail jumping forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
2:11 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
3:38 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Jefferson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:19 p.m.: A parking ticket was issued to a vehicle in a no parking area in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
8:43 p.m.: A man from South Main Street was provided with a ride to Fort Memorial Hospital when he requested help with some mental health issues.
9:50 p.m.: A tenant from the 600 block of Reena Avenue reported water leaking into her apartment from the apartment above hers. A leaking toilet was found to be the source. The leak was fixed for the night and management will call a plumber in the morning.
10:50 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive. She was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
