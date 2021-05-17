Wednesday, May 12
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; assisted a woman whose keys were locked in her apartment; responded to seven 911 calls; participated in two community policing events; performed one crime prevention service; placed one request for extra patrol on the briefing board; spoke with the owner of a vehicle that was blocking a driveway, a suspicious person in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and a resident who reported two suspicious individuals who were at his residence yesterday.
Also, assisted two other law enforcement agencies; documented information about three scam calls; shot and properly disposed of a sick squirrel; were unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large at Rock River Park; verified a VIN on a vehicle for a Wisconsin Department of Transportation form; followed up on a nuisance abatement complaint; and followed up on a complaint of someone having a fire in the 200 block of South Water Street East and confirmed that it was being handled within the confines of the city’s burning ordinance.
12:53 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:09 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 100 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and nonregistration of vehicle. She was warned for violation of a traffic-control signal.
5:35 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Banker Road and Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for expired vehicle registration.
7:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman found down on the ground at the intersection of Whitewater and East Rockwell avenues to Fort Memorial Hospital. She was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:50 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to yield right of way to pedestrian in a crosswalk and warned for speeding in a school zone.
10:42 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt, and issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:03 a.m.: Information about a two-vehicle accident in the drive-thru of Dunkin’ Donuts in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue was documented. Neither vehicle was damaged and no citations or warnings were issued.
11:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:18 p.m.: No citations were issued when a 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man struck a pole with his vehicle in the 200 block of Clarence Street, resulting in a state-reportable accident with property damage only.
12:29 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested, taken into custody and transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department following a complaint that he was intoxicated at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street. He was charged with criminal disorderly conduct, and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. After the paperwork was completed, he was returned to his home.
3:34 p.m.: A 17-year-old male was warned for following too closely and a 68-year-old woman was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance, following a nonreportable accident at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road. They both were from Fort Atkinson.
5:33 p.m.: Officers were assigned to follow up on a report of a theft from a resident in the 300 block of Grant Street.
7:21 p.m.: A 19-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 400 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. A 19-year-old Jefferson male passenger was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. After being processed, he was cited and released.
10:14 p.m.: A 34-year-old Janesville woman was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Washington Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:30 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of Washington Street on two warrants, one through Dodge County and the other through Jefferson County. He was transported and turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
