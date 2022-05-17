Thursday, May 12
Officers were unable to locate some individuals who reportedly were selling gold jewelry that was not real gold from a truck in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue; recommended that a tenant from the 1000 block of East Street speak with the landlord about other tenants with COVID-19; served a notice of a restraining order to a resident in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; documented information from the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a sinkhole in the road in the 1200 block of Aztec Court, and a 34-year-old man who had issues about being harassed and was in the process of moving out of the state; contacted a resident in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive at the request of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections regarding faulty monitoring equipment; and provided a no consent form to a resident in the 400 block of Mechanic Street for a theft of medication.
12:10 a.m.: A 34-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and East Highland Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
12:11 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective headlight was issued to a 57-year-old male in the 1300 block of North High Street.
12:34 a.m.: A 26-year-old man was cited in the 1200 block of Gerald Court for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle left of center.
8:14 a.m.: A 34-year-old Janesville woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Adrian and Endl Boulevards.
12:22 p.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Edward Street for a two-vehicle accident involving a 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman and a 56-year-old Linden man.
2:01 p.m.: A 19-year-old Whitewater man was cited for speeding at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway M, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and no headrest following a complaint of a reckless driver heading into town.
3:36 p.m.: A 71-year-old man from Fort Atkinson was arrested in the 800 block of North Main Street for domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and domestic abuse/battery following a report of a fight. He posted bond and was released.
6:01 p.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the Riverwalk following a request from the Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole that a hold be placed on him for violation of probation conditions. He was turned over to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy.
7:04 p.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson woman from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive having a mental health issue also was found to have a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested and turned over to a Jefferson County deputy for transport.
11:15 p.m.: A 67-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
11:30 p.m.: A 24-year-old Janesville man was cited in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
11:55 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26 for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and nonregistration of vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.