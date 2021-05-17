Thursday, May 13
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings; assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicle; responded to three 911 calls; participated in two community policing events; performed two crime-prevention services; located the owner of an item that someone had turned over to the Jefferson Police Department and advised the owner to contact the Jefferson officers; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board following vandalism to a property; ascertained that what was thought to be a disabled vehicle was a lost driver who was provided with directions.
Also, were unable to locate either of two vehicles that reportedly were involved in an accident at the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue; delivered two nuisance abatement complaint letters; checked on a report of a man passed out in a vehicle who advised an officer that he just was napping while waiting for his girlfriend to finish her work shift; removed debris from the Main Street bridge; and handled three confidential incidents, one related to drugs, one related to a sex offender registration and another related to an undisclosed issue.
11:21 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1200 block of Aztec Court.
11:44 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:37 a.m.: An officer mediated a disagreement between a customer and the U-Haul company in the 1300 block of North High Street doing work on the customer’s car. The customer will be allowed to stand by until the work on his vehicle is completed.
5:24 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding, and warned for improper vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.
5:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a student from the Fort Atkinson Middle School athletic field to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6 p.m.: A 42-year-old Mayville man was cited for speeding at the intersection of North Business 26 and North Rita Lane.
6:44 p.m.: Two boys were warned in the 1000 block of Harriette Street for disorderly conduct and their parents also were advised.
