Friday, May 13
Officers prepared 39 animal license warning complaint letters; called the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for assistance in rescuing ducks from a sewer gate in the 1000 block of Harriette Street; contacted the manager of a building in the 1300 block of North High Street when an alarm was activated accidentally; determined that a delivery person had accidentally set off an alarm in the first block of Madison Avenue; shot a sick animal in the 800 block of Florence Street; notified the Humane Society of Jefferson County of a woman who accepted a dog from a strange man at a gas station, and brought it to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and asked that someone from the Humane Society pick up the dog; completed a non-reportable accident form when a woman reported that the pavement buckled when she pulled into the parking lot in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue and caused damage to her vehicle.
Also, officers served a paper/warrant to a resident in the N1500 block of Shari Lane; documented information about an accident that an officer came upon on his return home from attending court in the City of Janesville, and information from a resident about having been bitten by a cat in the 300 block of Grove Street; assisted a Walworth County Sheriff’s deputy who was checking for a person in the 400 block of Edward Street; shot a sick raccoon in the first block of Lucile Street; were unable to locate a person thought to have stolen some items from Walgreen’s; will follow up with a young male who was jumped by other people in the 100 block of Madison Avenue; and sent a request to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for a domestic abuse review following a request for a welfare check of a woman in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue.
2:58 a.m.: A 23-year-old Lake Mills man was cited at the intersection of North High and McMillen streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
7:29 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited at the intersection of East Rockwell and Whitewater avenues for speeding in a school zone.
8:01 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 400 block of Robert Street for violation of red traffic-control signal.
9:21 a.m.: A 69-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for speeding.
12:15 p.m.: A 33-year-old Milton man was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for suspended vehicle registration.
12:44 p.m.: A 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
1:47 p.m.: A 58-year-old Jefferson woman was cited in the 1000 block of North Main Street for speeding.
3:58 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of North High and North Third streets for failing to maintain control of vehicle. She was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and to display current vehicle registration.
7:41 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Robert and Van Buren streets for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective brake light.
9:13 p.m.: A 59-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue for barking dogs.
9:38 p.m.: A 41-year-old Brillion man and a 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man were cited at the Main Street bridge for disorderly conduct/intoxication.
11:14 p.m.: A 69-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 700 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and warned for defective passenger side taillight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.