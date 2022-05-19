Saturday, May 14

Officers secured a car door after the driver accidentally had left it open in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue; found a bicycle in the 600 block of Jefferson Street and inventoried it in the Fort Atkinson Police Department garage; spoke with two individuals on a scooter after they were observed bumping into a curb in the 100 block of Edward Street, and found that they were one block from their residence and were fine; administered a court-ordered, preliminary breath test for a resident; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a resident in the 300 block of Garfield Street; warned several individuals in the 100 block of Madison Avenue for parking in a posted parking lot; were unable to locate any youths reportedly lighting fireworks in the 400 block of Zida Street; and spoke with a tenant in the 900 block of South Main Street about property issues.

12:16 a.m.: A 22-year-old Johnson Creek man who was cited at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Jamesway for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license was found to have a body only warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was turned over to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy.

1:56 a.m.: A 40-year-old Watertown woman was cited at the intersection of Roosevelt Street and Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.

5:14 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 700 block of Madison Avenue for speeding.

12:51 a.m.: A 42-year-old woman was cited in the 300 block of South Main Street for nonregistration of a vehicle.

1:48 p.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 200 block of Wilson Avenue for failing to stop at stop sign.

4:05 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.

9:23 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and Bluff Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

10:46 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue for possession of marijuana.

10:41 p.m.: A 26-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.

Load comments