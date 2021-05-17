Friday, May 14
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings and one warning for fireworks; responded to two 911 calls and one alarm; participated in three community policing events; performed two crime-prevention services; removed a broken pedestrian crossing sign; moved along two individuals who were at Haumerson’s Pond after hours; spoke with individuals who were planning to sleep in their vehicle for the rest of the night as they had arrived before daybreak for a visit with other family members whose sleep they did not wish to interrupt; were assigned to follow up on a report of a disorderly conduct incident at a business.
Also, called for a ride for a person who was stranded; recorded information from a resident who reported that some of his CDs had been stolen, then called back to report that he found them; were asked to investigate evidence on a security camera of a man who appeared to attempt to enter a building and then dumped garbage outside of the building; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 500 block of East Street; were unable to locate a person in the first block of Spry Avenue for a warrant service, a reportedly suspicious person in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue, two boys on school property after hours, a woman for whom someone requested a welfare check but she was not at her home because she was out with another friend, and two males who reportedly were riding mini-bikes behind businesses in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive.
Also, documented a threatening letter that someone received and information about vandalism to a vehicle for another person; assisted another law enforcement agency at the intersection of James Place and Janesville Avenue; picked up a dog running loose in the 300 block of Foster Street and turned it over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; alerted the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a leak from a water valve cover which they have on their list of repairs to be made; verified that a dog in a car was fine; checked the welfare of two people who were fine; spoke with a person who reportedly was walking around a home with a flashlight and found that the person lived there; advised some residents to keep the noise down; and handled one confidential incident related to a welfare check.
12:17 a.m.: Officers stood by at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway K at the request of Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies for a traffic stop with individuals in custody.
12:48 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:56 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Main Street and East Rockwell Avenue.
8:54 a.m.: No citations were issued following a state-reportable accident in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue involving two Fort Atkinson men, 47 and 44 years old.
9:16 a.m.: An officer followed up with employees from two businesses in the first block of Madison Avenue and confirmed that some garbage that they earlier reported had been dumped out of their dumpsters now was cleaned up.
10:07 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue on a warrant through the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported and turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:45 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Seventh Street and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
12:12 p.m.: A 23-year-old Beloit woman was cited for speeding in the 1100 block of South Main Street and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
3:14 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and unsafe lane deviation, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 67-year-old woman, also from Fort Atkinson.
4:15 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fitchburg man was cited in the first block of Madison Avenue for following too close, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 61-year-old Whitewater man.
5:25 p.m.: An officer stood by in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue at the request of a landlord who believed that a man at the address was not welcome there. The man picked up some belongings and departed, and the landlord was advised that future actions would be considered civil matters.
5:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a toddler from the 300 block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:18 p.m.: A 17-year-old Cottage Grove male and a 70-year-old Fort Atkinson man both were warned for their driving following a road rage incident between them that occurred near the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
8:05 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the first block of South Water Street East for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:03 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:37 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:07 p.m.: An officer stood by with a Jefferson County deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of South Main Street and South Fourth Street West.
