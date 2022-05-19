Officers moved along some people who were at Haumerson’s Pond after hours and beginning to set up camp; were unable to locate a person reportedly driving into town while intoxicated, or to contact a resident in the 400 block of Adams Street following a complaint about their rooster crowing for an extended portion of the day; completed followup on 24 animal licensing violations; administered one court-ordered preliminary breath test; conferred with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department about a cat that had been in a tree in the 300 block of East Sherman Avenue for the past several hours and determined that they would wait a couple hours longer to see if the cat comes down on its own; assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department with ducklings that had fallen through a sewer gate in the 100 block of Edward Street, and a driver push their car into a legal parking spot after it became disabled near South Main Street and West Milwaukee Avenue; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; and spoke with some individuals who were threatening for a fight in the 200 block of Madison Avenue.
9:16 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
