Saturday, May 15
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings; responded to three alarms; were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue, a dog that was yelping, three people for whom others requested a welfare check, two people wanted for warrants, a couple of youths who reportedly were trespassing on property, a person who was trespassing on property from which they previously were asked to stay away or the source of the sound of gunshots in two different locations; ticketed several vehicles parked in the way of the Saturday morning farmers market; verified that two individuals in a vehicle in a parking lot were there waiting for a store to open; documented information for a person about a property dispute, another incident related to a property exchange, damage to a door and harassing/threatening telephone calls; checked the welfare of three people, all of whom were fine; chalked tires for a 48-hour parking watch; mediated a dispute between two women who both were advised to leave the other alone; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed reason.
9:13 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue on a warrant through the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office for burglary.
10:47 a.m.: A 53-year-old woman driver was cited in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue for following too close after striking another vehicle driven by a 69-year-old woman, resulting in a state-reportable accident. Both motorists were from Fort Atkinson.
11:05 a.m.: A woman from the 500 block of Lexington Boulevard reported that money had been withdrawn from her account with her debit card but she did not do it. An officer found that the money had been withdrawn by her son. She no longer wished for any assistance.
3:21 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 1000 block of East Street.
3:30 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1400 block of North High Street for failing to yield right of way and operating a vehicle by permittee without authorized person, and was transported by Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service to Fort Memorial Hospital following a state-reportable accident involving an 80-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
5:58 p.m.: An officer assisted a mother resolve an issue with her children’s father who was refusing to relinquish custody of the children from the 700 block of North High Street. The children were returned to the mother.
8:18 p.m.: An officer sat on the edge of town following a request from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout for a vehicle thought to be entering Fort Atkinson from Jefferson following an incident in Jefferson. The vehicle was not located at the watch point.
10:53 p.m.: Officers assisted with cleanup after a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East reported water entering their apartment from the apartment above them. The tenant above had forgotten to shut off a water spigot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.