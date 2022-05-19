Monday, May 16
Officers prepared 11 animal license warning letters; shot a sick raccoon in the 800 block of Zaffke Street; documented information for the Fort Atkinson Water Department as they drained the water tower to make repairs, information of a traffic accident at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues with no injuries, and information of two vehicles, one in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive and the other in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue, which were struck by other motorists; dispatched one ambulance to assist a resident and three ambulances for transport to Fort Memorial Hospital; warned a man who had verbally abused a store employee over a credit card transaction that he no longer was welcome at the store in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and will be arrested for disorderly conduct if he returns.
Also, officers will follow up on a report of an abandoned motor home in the 400 block of Bark River Drive, a suspicious incident in the 300 block of North Main Street and a report of someone from the 900 block of Grove Street being scammed out of $4,000; stood by in the 800 block of North Main Street for another law enforcement agency while they removed a woman from the residence, and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Main Street; determined that a child left in a vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street parking lot was okay; advised two neighbors in the 1000 block of East Street to leave each other alone because they could not get along; were unable to locate a resident in the 1200 block of Talcott Street for a warrant; received a notification that a resident was released from jail; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
4:46 a.m.: A 34-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway K for operating a vehicle without insurance and warned for speeding.
8:14 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 23-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and McPherson Street for failing to provide proof of insurance, excessive window tint and failing to display current registration decals. She was warned for speeding.
8:29 a.m.: No citations were issued when a woman reported a hit-and-run, state-reportable incident in the 800 block of Lexington Boulevard resulting in damage to her vehicle. A witness to the incident was able to provide information about the striking vehicle.
11:21 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man from the 300 block of Park Street will be cited for disorderly conduct for loud music.
1:13 p.m.: A vehicle in the 100 block of Edward Street was ticketed for being parked in a posted private parking space.
2:04 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Jackson Street to a 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for expired vehicle registration.
3:42 p.m.: A 30-year-old Milton man was arrested in the 700 block of Jones Avenue for disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping. He was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital to be medically cleared before being taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail for a probation hold.
11:08 p.m.: A 36-year-old man was cited in the 300 block of Maple Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for expired vehicle registration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.