Monday, May 17
Officers issued one traffic-related warning; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to six 911 calls; participated in two community policing events; performed four crime prevention services; removed debris from the roads; spoke with a man by the dumpsters at McDonald’s who was smoking and explained that he was an employee on break; were unable to locate a female who reportedly was acting strangely by a boat launch in the 1300 block of North High Street or any children who reportedly were left in a vehicle in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue or a person from the 300 block of South High Street at the request of the Janesville Police Department; wrote a report for the theft of two trailers from the 500 block of Fox Hill Road; mediated a dispute among family members and wrote a report.
Also warned two neighbors for disorderly conduct following a report that they were yelling at each other; followed up on a request from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to check a possible traffic hazard near U.S. Highway 12 and Hackbarth Road and it was cleared up; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board; turned over a German Shepherd found running at large in the 400 block of West Milwaukee Avenue to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; checked on a man found sleeping in his vehicle who affirmed that he was fine; and handled two confidential incidents, one related to an undisclosed reason and the other related to drug information.
12:55 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:35 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 100 block of West Cramer Street.
1:58 a.m.: A 32-year-old man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of Park and South Main streets.
7:40 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:49 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a person in the 1100 block of Grant Street who had not shown up for their past couple of work shifts. The person was fine but decided that they no longer wanted to work there and would not be showing up.
9:08 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Robert and Van Buren streets, and warned for operating left of center and illegal passing.
9:48 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Raintree Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:55 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:37 p.m.: An officer will follow up on a report of a nonreportable accident in the 200 block of Armenia Street involving a 43-year-old Edgerton woman and an unknown driver who left the scene before the officer arrived.
4:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:11 p.m.: A state-reportable, hit-and-run accident involving a 21-year-old Jefferson man and an 81-year-old woman in the 300 block of Washington Street was documented.
9:29 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office domestic abuse/disorderly conduct review will be prepared for a man and woman from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue who were separated for the night. They both will be charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.