Wednesday, May 18
Officers dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches in the 400 block of Highland Avenue and the 300 block of Zida Street; spoke with a mother who reported her son was missing and an officer will follow up, and a person who reportedly was stalking and harassing a woman from the 700 block of Cloute Street; properly disposed of old ammunition brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department; documented information about a traffic accident resulting in property damage at Fort Atkinson High School; followed up with five residents who failed to obtain a license for their pets; and warned two residents about complaints of their dog barking in the 300 block of Zida Street.
2:02 a.m.: A 49-year-old woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the first block of South Third Street West.
3:47 p.m.: A 32-year-old Whitewater man was cited for no registration at the intersection of Maple Street and South Third Street West.
5:39 p.m.: A 20-year-old Cambridge man was cited for inattentive driving following a report of an accident requiring a state reportable accident form to be completed in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Thursday, May 19
Officers provided a no consent form for a resident to sign for a catalytic converter stolen from their vehicle in the 1400 block of North High Street and another form for a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue whose catalytic converter and exhaust also were stolen, and an escort for the tractor parade at Fort Atkinson High School; spoke with a woman in the 400 block of Edward Street who agreed to seek medical care at Fort Memorial Hospital following a welfare check; escorted ducklings across the road at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street to a spot where they could get in the river; documented information about threats to law enforcement personnel; delivered two nuisance abatement complaint letters; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 1400 block of Commonwealth Drive; prepared six animal license warning letters; determined that a report of a possibly intoxicated driver in the first block of South Main Street was unfounded; and were unable to confirm a report of fireworks being set off in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.
12:58 p.m.: A 42-year-old Palmyra man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for nonregistration of vehicle in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
1:25 p.m.: A 28-year-old Whitewater man was arrested on a warrant for bail jumping/operating a vehicle without a driver’s license on a warrant through the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office. A 21-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
8:42 p.m.: Three individuals — a 43-year-old man, a 59-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, all from Fort Atkinson — were cited for open intoxicants in the first block of West Sherman Avenue.
