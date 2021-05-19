Tuesday, May 18
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings; responded to two 911 calls; participated in one community policing event; performed two crime-prevention services; moved along a man who was in Barrie Park after hours to charge his phone; marked a boat for followup after receiving a parking complaint; billed an apartment complex for excessive use of services under the chronic nuisance abatement ordinance; spoke with a man and woman following a complaint from the woman that the man had made inappropriate comments to her and with another person later in the day who had some knowledge about the incident; documented information from a man who reported a disturbance between him and his wife, and information about a fraud complaint; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol for speeding motorists in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive.
Also, reset the status of a temporary stop sign at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street; emptied the drug drop box; referred a complaint about child custody issues to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office who has jurisdiction of the case; responded to a complaint of a disgruntled customer at a store in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue who left before an officer arrived; performed a welfare check and verified that the person was fine; were assigned to follow up on a report of a vandalism incident; advised some residents in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue about a complaint that they were making too much noise; addressed concerns from a man about harassment/threats and posted his request for extra patrol on the briefing board; and prepared one animal license complaint letter.
4:16 a.m.: A 22-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and West Hilltop Trail for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, and warned for speeding.
4:38 a.m.: A 30-year-old man was cited in the 600 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense, and warned for speeding.
7:52 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man for illegible license plates, and warned for speeding at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and South Main Street.
8:48 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:17 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Grant Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:20 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
4:46 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department assisted with ducklings that were stuck in a sewer drain near Wilcox and North Third streets.
7:11 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted in getting a man from the first block of East Rockwell Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:41 p.m.: A 25-year-old woman was arrested in the first block of Madison Avenue for possession of marijuana following a check of a suspicious vehicle by an officer. She later was released.
