Wednesday, May 19
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to three 911 calls and one alarm; participated in three community policing events; performed one crime-prevention service; advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a sign in need of repair; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch; took no action on one traffic stop; accepted documents related to a temporary restraining order/notice of injunction hearing from the complainant; cancelled a request for an ambulance at the request of the person initially requesting the service; placed a request on the briefing board to keep watch for the driver of a white truck who has been speeding through the parking lot in the 700 block of Oak Street, a request for extra patrol at the skateboard park for vandalism, a request in the 1200 block of Gerald Court and another request for a person acting suspicious at a store in the 200 block of Washington Street.
Also, prepared five animal licensing complaint letters and one nuisance abatement complaint letter; will follow up on a complaint from someone that another, unknown person was taking photos of their vehicle; were unable to locate a vehicle following a traffic complaint in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, another vehicle following a traffic complaint in the 500 block of Oak Street or a person at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office because the person was on their way to the sheriff’s office; conducted one welfare check for a person who was fine and another welfare check for an elderly woman who was given a ride home after she was located wandering around the first block of Madison Avenue; documented information of items stolen from a yard; spoke with a person about a family issue; and will follow up on a noise complaint.
12:42 a.m.: A 20-year-old man was issued a 15-day correction notice at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Edward Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for failing to obey traffic signal.
2:18 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:57 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice in the 200 block of Roosevelt Street for driver’s license expired within the last three months and warned for speeding in a school zone.
8:21 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the 500 block of Robert Street for failing to carry driver’s license on person and warned for speeding.
9:13 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle following a complaint about a reckless driver.
11:37 a.m.: An officer responded to a call from a motel employee in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue who reported that a customer was screaming at them about paying the rent for the room. The person was gone when an officer arrived, and the employee and owner of the motel did not wish any further action to be taken.
12:34 p.m.: A 64-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road.
2:49 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 200 block of South Water Street East for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
5:47 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to a lawnmower on fire in the 800 block of North Main Street.
4:03 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance and officers were called to the 200 block of Cherokee Lane for a person who had a pulse but was not breathing.
7 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.