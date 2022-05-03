Officers provided a court-ordered preliminary breath test for a resident; checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Oak Street that looked like someone was living in it but no one was there at the time of the check; spoke with church employees in the 300 block of South High Street following complaints from a neighbor that their music was too loud; fingerprinted two individuals at the Fort Atkinson Police Department at their request; escorted an individual from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital following a complaint that the person was out of control.
Also, officers placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol in the 300 block of South Main Street related to the recent termination of an employee; issued one nuisance abatement complaint letter to a resident in the 300 block of Monroe Street; assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a person at Fort Memorial Hospital until a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy could arrive to transport the person to detox; and were unable to locate a person in the 1200 block of Talcott Street at the request of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office which had an arrest warrant for the person.
8:30 a.m.: A 25-year-old Janesville woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Groehler Road.
10:52 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and East Blackhawk Drive.
9:07 p.m.: A 32-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Reena and Madison avenues for possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and warned for expired vehicle registration.
11 p.m.: A 58-year-old man was cited at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Maple Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for speeding.
11:28 p.m.: A 60-year-old man was cited for displaying unauthorized license plates at the intersection of Jefferson and Ralph streets.
