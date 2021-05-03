Sunday, May 2
Officers responded to one 911 call; performed one crime-prevention service; assisted staff at Fort Memorial Hospital with an unruly patient; stopped out with a couple in the downtown area who appeared to be fighting but they were fine and the woman was going home, and stopped out with another couple an hour later who were engaged in a verbal disagreement and they, too, went to their separate homes for the night; followed up on a report of a man becoming aggressive toward a woman but determined that everything was fine after speaking with several individuals in the area; stood by at Fort Memorial Hospital for a patient being discharged; spoke with a man about his friends taking his vehicle without his permission and returning it with damages.
Also, attempted to follow up on a report of a dog being left in a vehicle but the vehicle was gone when officers arrived; were unable to locate a motorcycle driver thought to be impaired; advised a grandmother that she needed to contact a local police department for a welfare check for where her family member resides; and documented information about a mailbox that was damaged and needed some repair, disturbances that reportedly are regular occurrences at apartment buildings in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue and information about harassing telephone calls; and were unable to confirm a report of loud music in an area.
12:10 a.m.: Officers assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies searching for the source of a 911 call near Rock River Road and State Highway 106 but were unable to locate anything.
3:46 a.m.: A 16-year-old boy was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for underage consumption of alcohol and turned over to his mother.
3:59 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 700 block of Janette Street.
9:29 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 29-year-old Eagle man at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Edward Street.
10:48 a.m.: Officers completed a no arrest domestic report for the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for an incident that occurred in the 300 block of Grove Street. Follow-up will be done as well.
11:21 a.m.: Officers captured a group home client who eloped from a home in the 300 block of Rogers Street while staff was on the telephone requesting help from officers. Officers located the client and returned him to the home where a manager was available to provide follow-up.
2:16 p.m.: A 26-year-old Beloit woman was cited in the 200 block of Grant Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. She was warned for speeding and displaying improper vehicle registration.
3:58 p.m.: A male and female, both 19 years old and from Fort Atkinson, were warned for disorderly conduct when found arguing in a car in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
4:50 p.m.: Officers responded to an intrusion alarm in the 100 block of Lorman Street and found some damage. Follow-up will be conducted.
6:22 p.m.: A Jefferson Police officer requested assistance at Fort Memorial Hospital but was gone when an officer arrived.
7:44 p.m.: A woman from the 600 block of Reena Avenue was warned for disorderly behavior toward her neighbor after she flagged down an officer to complain that the neighbor had put a shepherd’s hook on her property. The neighbor thought it belonged to the woman and was returning it.
7:55 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for harassing another person in the 600 block of Lexington Boulevard and advised that future incidents might result in an arrest.
8:27 p.m.: A 29-year-old Beloit man was cited in the 700 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:40 p.m.: A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was cited at the intersection of North Third and Clarence streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and possession of marijuana. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and expired vehicle registration. A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was a passenger, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. She was released after being processed.
