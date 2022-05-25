Friday, May 20
Officers assisted the Jefferson Police Department which was looking for a person in the 200 block of North Main Street but the person was unable to be located; administered two court-ordered preliminary breath tests; documented information of vandalism and damage to property at the family aquatic center in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; placed a notice on the briefing board about speeding motorists in the 100 block of East Highland Avenue; will follow up on a report of reckless driving near Banker Road and Campus Drive, and on a report of a hit-and-run accident at Festival Foods.
Also, officers warned a truck driver about parking in a traffic lane in the first block of West Sherman Avenue to make deliveries and advised him to find a safer parking location; prepared seven animal license complaints; notified the Fort Atkinson Water Department supervisor of an open door in the 700 block of Zaffke Street; were assigned to investigate a report of a hit-and-run accident to a utility pole in the rear parking lot in the 700 block of Reena Avenue; and spoke with a group of juveniles thought to be talking about starting a fight in the 200 block of North Main Street.
12:22 a.m.: Two 18-year-old Fort Atkinson men were cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for defective tail light; one 17-year-old Whitewater male was warned for curfew; and a 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and released on his own in the 300 block of South Main Street.
2:04 a.m.: A 36-year-old Janesville man was cited for improperly attached license plates at the intersection of Reena and Madison avenues.
7:55 a.m.: A 55-year-old Whitewater man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and issued a 15-day correction notice for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, failing to provide proof of insurance and cracked windshield in the 100 block of Jackson Street.
11:32 a.m.: A 59-year-old Tigerton man was cited for violation of red traffic-control signal at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 29-year-old Jefferson woman.
2:22 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for excessive window tint at the intersection of South Seventh Street and Janesville Avenue.
7:36 p.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Edward Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for stop sign violation.
