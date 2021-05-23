Thursday, May 20
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to two 911 calls; participated in four community policing events; performed five crime-prevention services; warned one individual for being in a park after hours and moved them along; reported a street light in need of repair; documented information about vandalism at the restroom at the park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street, a report of a man following his former female partner and a hit-and-run accident in the parking lot in the 400 block of Mechanic Street; were unable to locate three individuals to serve warrants and any signs of a homeless individual tent-camping at Rock River Park.
Also, assisted a man having trouble connecting with his adult daughter; conducted two alcohol license checks; will follow up on a report of one theft at the skateboard park and another from a store for a theft that occurred in April; attempted to serve two municipal court papers to two residents but one person for whom they were looking no longer lives at the address provided and no one answered at the other address; and investigated a report of suspicious activity in the 500 block of Fox Hill Road.
7:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:35 a.m.: Officers followed up on a report of a loud disturbance in the 300 block of Grove Street and spoke with two individuals. A man upset over a court appearance was warned for disorderly conduct.
3:18 p.m.: Someone from the 1200 block of Yerges Lane reported theft of a vehicle.
3:22 p.m.: A 76-year-old Jefferson woman was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and North Water Street West for failing to yield right of way from a parked position when her vehicle struck a vehicle belonging to a 42-year-old Watertown man, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
3:50 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a hold from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections following an incident in the 200 block of North Main Street. He was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital to be medically cleared before being transferred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
4:05 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:13 p.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Shirley Street reported being verbally berated during a child custody exchange and asked that an officer speak with the other parent.
6:22 p.m.: A woman from the 500 block of Shah Avenue spoke with an officer about being harassed by her estranged husband. The officer will follow up.
7:21 p.m.: Staff at Fort Memorial Hospital asked that an officer check on the staff at the Health Care Center in the 400 block of Wilcox Street as no one has been answering their telephones. An officer reached someone who reported that everything was fine and they would return the hospital’s calls.
7:51 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:36 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man from the 200 block of South Water Street East was arrested on a hold from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Other charges are pending. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
