Friday, May 21
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings; responded to two 911 calls and one alarm; performed one crime prevention service; informed a truck driver that the back door of his semi was open; moved along two individuals fishing on the river downtown in the very early morning; documented information about vandalism at the park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street, a complaint between neighbors, a vehicle being parked for a week without being moved in the 100 block of East Highland Street, vandalism in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue, information about a telephone call and information about two miscellaneous incidents; were unable to locate two dogs reportedly running at large near West Cramer and Monroe streets, any signs of a person burning something in their yard, any youths reportedly skateboarding in a parking lot, or two people for service of municipal court papers but were able to locate and serve papers on a third individual.
Also, placed a request for extra patrol in the 900 block of Whitewater Avenue on the briefing board; forwarded a report of a woman accused of stealing her male friend’s checkbook to Jefferson County Human Services; chalked the tires of a boat and trailer parked for more than 48 hours in the municipal parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street; warned an elderly resident for a fire in their backyard following a complaint about smoke; prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters; confirmed that two individuals at separate addresses for whom someone requested a welfare check were fine and that another man yelling in the street was OK; checked on a man who had been sitting in Ralph Park for a while and learned that he was waiting for his work shift to start, and a couple of individuals in the 200 block of South Main Street who were changing a flat tire; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed reason.
12:09 a.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 200 block of South Main Street for fourth offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated and warned for defective headlight. She was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
12:59 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Merchants Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:20 a.m.: Officers issued parking tickets for a trailer that was parked too close to the intersection of Erick Street and Talcott Avenue when attempts to reach the owner were unsuccessful.
9:01 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Jefferson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. Jefferson County Human Services was notified to provide followup care.
11:09 a.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Talcott Street went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department about a man who has been trespassing on her property. Arrangements were made for the man to return one more time to pick up some belongings while an officer stands by to keep the peace, and the owner of the property presents the man with a no-trespass letter.
2:06 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted officers with a call for a man in the 1100 block of Talcott Street. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner was called.
4:57 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Grant Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:17 p.m.: Two Fort Atkinson women were cited at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Wilcox Street following a state-reportable accident. A 43-year-old was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, and a 19-year-old was cited for following too close. Her vehicle was removed by Klement Towing.
8:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of South Fourth Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a customer at Walgreen’s in the 300 block of North Main Street.
