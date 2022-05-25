Saturday, May 21
Officers confiscated the license plates from a 46-year-old man because they did not match the vehicle he was driving at the intersection of East Hilltop Trail and Arndt Court; ticketed four vehicles that were parked in the way of the farmers market in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue; administered one court-ordered preliminary breath test; moved along a man sleeping under a tree at Jones Park where he had been dropped off and had plans to look for a job in the morning; warned some youths for playing in the road near Highland Avenue and Endl Boulevard; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Also, officers spoke with a woman who expressed some concerns about the way someone in her neighborhood handled the disposal of a dead rabbit in the 500 block of Nelson Street, and some juveniles and their parents when someone reported the youths throwing rocks into a building in the 100 block of Lorman Street to gain entry into the building; and responded to a young girl’s concerns about a person she feared who was waiting for her to come outside from McDonald’s, and contacted a family member who arrived to pick her up.
2:32 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of Whitewater Avenue when the homeowner reported him for trying to enter her home.
4:27 a.m.: A Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication when someone reported seeing him sleeping outside the door at Fat Boyz in the 200 block of South Main Street.
8:12 a.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Raveen Street.
12:08 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on warrants through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Maple Street. A sheriff’s deputy transported the man to the Jefferson County jail.
2:55 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for adjacent property/hit and run and operating a vehicle without insurance or a driver’s license in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.
3:07 p.m.: An officer cited a vehicle for being illegally parked at the intersection of East Rockwell and Whitewater avenues.
4:11 p.m.: A 45-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for driving the wrong way down a one-way street at the intersection of Bluff Street and East Milwaukee Avenue.
9:26 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested following a disturbance in the 1000 block of East Street.
10:44 p.m.: A 28-year-old Edgerton man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, nonregistration of vehicle and displaying unauthorized license plates and warned for failing to dim high beams or to provide proof of insurance.
11:53 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with probable alcohol content in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue. A second man, a 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating with probable alcohol content after they switched drivers at the traffic stop. A third male, a 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man, was charged with disorderly conduct/public urination. All three were transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where they were booked and processed before being released to a responsible party.
