Officers reached out for services for a resident following a request for a welfare check in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive; administered one court-ordered preliminary breath test; and informed residents on Elm Street of the rules related to recreational fires, and the homeowner put the fire out.
3:32 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a warrant through the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop where the 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman driver was warned for obstructing traffic in the 400 block of Robert Street. The man was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and then to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail to be held on the warrant.
10:54 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections following a complaint about car doors opening and closing in the 200 block of South Water Street East. The man was living in the vehicle and the window was broken. He was opening and closing the door to flick ashes from his cigarettes.
12:17 p.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident involving two vehicles and a a 26-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both from Fort Atkinson, in the North High Street and East Blackhawk Drive area.
