Saturday, May 22
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to four 911 calls; performed one crime prevention service; moved along a person found sleeping in their vehicle in a park after hours; were unable to locate any underage patrons at any bars in the downtown area, four people for whom an officer attempted to serve papers, a black box truck driver who reportedly was veering on State Highway 26 and Robert Street, a pickup truck with two occupants throwing items at cars near East Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street, a suspicious man acting erratically in the 1200 block of Lillian Street or any individuals reportedly yelling and swearing in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; checked on two suspicious vehicles at Haumerson’s Pond that were vacant and there appeared to be no issues.
Also, removed debris from two roads; provided vouchers for two nights of lodging to a person in need and foot patrol at the soccer games in the 200 block of Park Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board; helped a resident gain entry into their home; chalked the tires of a vehicle that had been parked in the same spot for a month in the 1000 block of East Street; advised a dog owner of a complaint of their dogs barking; disposed properly of old ammunition that was brought in by a resident; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters and two animal license complaint letters; referred a resident to AT&T to report a damaged telephone junction box in their back yard caused by a tree falling; checked the welfare of a woman who was fine; and reported a U.S. Postal Service office vehicle with its lights on to a post office employee.
2:33 a.m.: A 47-year-old man was warned for shooting off fireworks in the 100 block of Lorman Street.
11:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person from Walgreen’s in the 300 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:34 p.m.: The Lake Mills Police Department asked that an officer locate a person for whom they were looking and thought to be in the 200 block of South Water Street East, but the person no longer lives there.
7:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
7:21 p.m.: Two juveniles were cited for damage to property at the skateboard park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street and their parents were notified.
8:54 p.m.: A 58-year-old man from a group home in the 700 block of Badger Court was warned for misuse of 911 when he called to report that his rights at the group home were being violated. His rights were clarified for him.
10:11 p.m.: A 31-year-old man was warned for loud music at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street. There had been a party there and it was over.
11:40 p.m.: A 28-year-old Sun Prairie woman was arrested at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and probable alcohol content, and cited for driving the wrong way on a one-way street and warned for open intoxicant.
