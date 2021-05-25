Sunday, May 23
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings; responded to one 911 call and one alarm; performed two crime prevention services; removed an individual who was not wanted at someone’s home on Riverside Drive and advised them to stay away for the night; determined that there were no issues related to a vehicle parked in the 400 block of South Sixth Street; documented information about an altercation outside a bar in the 200 block of South Main Street that was cleared by a bouncer before officers arrived, another incident where an intoxicated person reported being chased after they heard a car door slam, a report of a theft and a child custody issue.
Also, warned a man for animal-control violation following a complaint about his dog and another man for disorderly conduct; were assigned to investigate a possible bail-jumping incident; mediated a discussion between a resident and the condo association president in the 600 block of Reena Avenue regarding a plumbing issue; were unable to locate a woman who appeared to be having trouble walking across the Main Street bridge; spoke with a couple following a complaint of a disturbance but everything appeared to be fine and they were having a normal conversation; prepared 10 animal license complaint letters; and served a municipal court paper to a resident.
12:14 a.m.: A repossession company notified the Fort Atkinson Police Department that it was removing a vehicle from the 900 block of Peterson Street.
10:08 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Main and Park streets.
10:28 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of South Main Street and Sunset Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for speeding.
2:14 p.m.: A 70-year-old Fort Atkinson man completed an in-house, nonreportable accident report when the outboard motor on the boat he was towing was struck in a hit-and-run accident in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
2:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:34 p.m.: An officer picked up two abandoned bicycles from the 300 block of West Hilltop Trail and transported them to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where they were inventoried before being stored in the police garage.
3:52 p.m.: A 44-year-old man at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street who was intoxicated was taken into protective custody and transported to Fort Memorial Hospital before being transported to Telllurian in Madison for detox services.
6:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man after a fall in the 100 block of West Cramer Street.
7 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man from the 700 block of Riverside Drive was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication after he had been warned earlier in the day for the same issue.
7:52 p.m.: A 25-year-old Edgerton woman was cited in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance.
