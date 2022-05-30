Tuesday, May 24

Officers forwarded a request for a Jefferson County District Attorney review for a 28-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson, for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct charges in the 500 block of Nadig Court; assisted the owners of a vehicle move it so that the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works could do some work in the first block of Grant Street, and a truck driver who was out of driving time and in need of a truck stop; assisted a Jefferson County deputy serve papers on a resident in the first block of South Main Street; advised several owners of vehicles parked on Main Street to remove their vehicles because Main Street is a no-parking zone due to the Robert Street Bridge reconstruction,

Also, officers communicated with a business referring semi drivers to a parking spot in the 1200 block of Butler Drive and to the trash they are leaving behind, so the business will notify the drivers of the complaints; were flagged down by a driver looking for directions in the first block of Madison Avenue; checked for a reportedly stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the 1900 block of Central Coast Lane at the request of the Janesville Police Department but the vehicle was not there; documented information about a theft from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue; and intervened on behalf of a group home client who claimed the staff wasn’t giving him his medications in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard.

9:08 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 42-year-old Salem man for excessive window tint at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Washington Street. The man removed the tint on the spot.

12:07 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man for no registration decals and no front plate at the intersection of North Main and Harrison streets.

12:47 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for excessive window tint, tinted windshield, failing to provide proof of insurance and no front plate. She also was warned for failing to carry a driver’s license on person at the intersection of Washington and Harrison streets.

1 p.m.: A 65-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for red light violation in the first block of Madison Avenue.

1:45 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for illegible license plates and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of South Main Street and Spry Avenue.

