Monday, May 24

Officers issued six traffic-related warnings; responded to three 911 calls and two alarms; performed 12 crime prevention services and three alcohol license checks; stood by while the Department of Public Works cut down a tree; checked the welfare of a child who was fine and at school; documented information about a scam telephone call, information about traffic in the 400 block of Zida Street, a harassment complaint and a missing package; advised an individual not to sleep in the tunnel in the 200 block of Robert Street; prepared 13 nuisance abatement complaint letters; denied a request for a hotel voucher as the person previously had received one; assisted a resident with installation of a car seat and an individual with keys locked in vehicle; warned a 57-year-old woman for disorderly conduct, a middle-school youth against climbing on the building at Haumerson’s Pond and an individual for noise related to shooting off fireworks; and spoke with a parent about how to handle her stepson when he turns 18 later in the year, a man who was advised about a complaint of smoke from a fire in his yard so he extinguished the blaze, a juvenile who threw pop-its at a vehicle in the 300 block of Riverside Drive, a man who asserted that he was being threatened and another man who was unsteady in his walk but denied needing assistance.

7:43 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:24 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 40-year-old man for illegible plates at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street.

10:40 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Brighton Way to Fort Memorial Hospital.

11:07 a.m.: A 69-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road for seatbelt violation and warned for speed. A 94-year-old Fort Atkinson female passenger also was cited for seatbelt violation.

12:12 p.m.: A 41-year-old Cambridge woman was cited for speeding near Whitewater Avenue and Elm Street.

1:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a male from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

2:58 p.m.: A woman who appeared confused and disoriented went to a business in the first block of Madison Avenue looking for her husband. He was not there but was contacted and came to pick up his wife.

7:15 p.m.: Officers assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at a crash that occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway G following a chase of a vehicle.

