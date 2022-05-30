Officers prepared six animal license warning letters; responded to a disorderly conduct incident at Fort Atkinson High School; warned a woman from the 900 block of Madison Avenue for disorderly conduct when she received a refund instead of the furniture she ordered, and a person who was soliciting without a proper permit in the 1500 block of Montclair Place; advised a man of the city ordinance related to trailer parking when his trailer was found parked with no vehicle attached to it at the intersection of South Main Street and Highland Avenue; were unable to locate a vehicle that reportedly had been driven over the walking bridge along the South Glacial River Trail; and woke a woman when a friend who came to pick her up in the 1500 block of Radhika Street could not make contact with her.
5:49 a.m.: A 38-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and suspended vehicle registration, and warned for a red-light violation in the first block of North Main Street.
11:54 a.m.: A 49-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for speeding at the intersection of South Water Street East and McPherson Street.
2:04 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and issued a 15-day correction notice for excessive window tint and tinted windshield and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of South Main Street and Talcott Avenue.
5:41 p.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on two warrants from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Whitewater Police Department in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue. He was transported by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy to the Jefferson County jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.