Officers documented information for a woman from the 800 block of North High Street who received fraudulent emails that included her driver’s license and Social Security numbers, and a repossession of a vehicle from the 500 block of Hickory Street; identified a vehicle owner who dinged a vehicle parked next to theirs in the 200 block of Park Street after officers reviewed the surveillance feed and they will follow up; requested assistance from the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to move a disabled semi from the intersection of South Main Street and West Milwaukee Avenue until a tow truck could arrive; will follow up with a group home client who reported being struck by a staff member in the 300 block of Rogers Street; and stood by with Jefferson County Human Services for a meeting with a person from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue who will be transported by Human Services to a bus terminal in Madison.
5:38 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26.
1:29 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct at Fort Atkinson High School.
5:57 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle resulting in a state-reportable accident with a 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Adams Street.
7:15 p.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for expired vehicle registration with certification of correction and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of North Main Street and North Water Street West.
7:56 p.m.: A parking ticket was issued to a driver who parked their vehicle on North Main Street in violation of the no parking ordinance during reconstruction of the Robert Street Bridge.
10:18 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Oak Street and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
