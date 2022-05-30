Friday, May 27
Officers issued warnings for six juveniles for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Robert Street; placed a temporary restraining order on file for someone; turned a dog over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County when it was found running at large in the 300 block of North Fourth Street; notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of several sacks of feed on the road near Whitewater Avenue and South Street that needed to be removed; documented information about a counterfeit bill, and an accident of a young girl who was hit by a car door opening into a sidewalk, knocking the girl off her bike at the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue, but the girl was fine; warned a 63-year-old Cambridge man for disorderly conduct and told him to leave a store in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue after someone reported he was threatening employees; checked on a report of a wild animal at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East; and prepared quarantine paperwork for a 65-year-old McFarland woman who was bitten by a dog while delivering food in the 200 block of Jackson Street.
12:55 a.m.: A 27-year-old Blanchardville man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Maple Street.
1:57 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to restrain a child under age four in the 200 block of North Main Street. A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and obstruction, and cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and curfew violation. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
7:55 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a Fort Atkinson man for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and warned for nonregistration of vehicle in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.
8:46 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a Fort Atkinson man for excessive window tint, tinted windshield and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change, and he also was warned for speeding at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Highland Avenue.
8:55 a.m.: A 34-year-old Poynette man was cited for nonregistration of vehicle in the 100 block of North Main Street.
9:35 a.m.: A 32-year-old homeless man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and nonregistration of vehicle in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue.
1:29 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for nonregistration of vehicle at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Seventh Street.
3:50 p.m.: A 28-year-old Jenks, Okla. man was cited for speeding in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
5:11 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and suspension of vehicle registration, and advised of a reckless driving complaint in the 500 block of Jefferson Street.
7:26 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Bark and Rock River roads.
9 p.m.: A 54-year-old Chicago woman struck a deer at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Central Coast Lane resulting in a state-reportable accident. The deer was shot.
9:07 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 1200 block of Talcott Street. After being issued a citation, he was released.
11:32 p.m.: A 22-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration. He was warned for failing to obey traffic signal following a report of a hit-and-run, non-reportable accident.
