Thursday, May 27
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; provided information of tow companies that provide unlocking services when an officer was unable to unlock a vehicle for an individual whose keys were locked in it; responded to three 911 calls; participated in three community policing events; documented information about an incident at Fort Atkinson High School, a letter received by a resident, a fraud complaint and a child custody issue; chalked the tires of a vehicle for being parked beyond the posted time limit; will follow up on a report of a theft from a woman’s home; helped a woman figure out that what she thought was vandalism to her yard was the result of her husband’s cleaning the yard.
Also, notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about a tree branch that fell in the road in the 500 block of West Sherman Avenue; conducted six alcohol license checks; were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Elsie Street; prepared 12 nuisance abatement complaint letters and a no consent form for a resident to sign related to a theft; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board related to a scam call; served papers on a resident in the 600 block of Cloute Street; checked the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of Spry Avenue who was fine; and advised a woman that she no longer was wanted at a residence in the 700 block of Reena Avenue.
7:26 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grant Street.
7:47 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue.
8:14 a.m.: A 61-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 300 block of North Main Street for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for violation of traffic-control signal.
8:28 a.m.: A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Whitewater Avenue for suspended vehicle registration, operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to secure a seatbelt, and warned for defective brake light and failing to provide proof of insurance. A 23-year-old Milwaukee male passenger was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt.
9:17 a.m.: A 67-year-old Burlington man was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for violation of traffic-control signal.
9:28 a.m.: A 23-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 400 block of Madison Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt.
9:40 a.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for failing to secure a seatbelt and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
10:07 a.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt.
12:41 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for unnecessary acceleration.
1:24 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
2:05 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for failing to operate a vehicle with required lights.
2:08 p.m.: A 23-year-old Deerfield man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
4:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.