Friday, May 28

Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to two 911 calls; performed two crime-prevention services; received information about a vandalism incident on which they will follow up; prepared seven nuisance abatement complaint letters and closed one complaint; took no action on two traffic stops or a complaint of youths in the first block of South Water Street East; documented information of scam calls received by one individual and information from a woman about a clock that was broken while she was gone from her home.

Also, shot an animal in the 1400 block of Greene Street; chalked tires on one vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch; conducted four alcohol license checks; helped a driver properly secure their seatbelt; spoke with a driver in a disabled vehicle who had their hazard lights on and was waiting for a tow truck to arrive; were unable to locate two dogs reportedly running at large in different locations or a person for whom they were trying to serve legal papers; warned one resident for disorderly conduct after they had called for an officer’s assistance; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.

2:10 a.m.: A 24-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Metha Lane for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.

8:58 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Metha Lane for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for cracked windshield.

10:59 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Janette Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

11:13 a.m.: A 50-year-old Elkhorn man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Seventh Street.

2:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

2:28 p.m.: A 70-year-old Jefferson woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for failing to secure her seatbelt.

3:40 p.m.: A 24-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of North Main and North Fourth streets for failing to obey traffic signal and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.

4:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital following a request from Jefferson County Human Services for a welfare check of a woman at the address.

6:08 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman from the 800 block of Florence Street about a burglary incident and wrote a report.

11:11 p.m.: A 39-year-old Waterloo man was cited in the 400 block of North High Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.

