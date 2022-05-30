Officers moved along a group of 10 people fishing at the Robert Street Bridge after hours; responded to a group home for a client who was out of control in the 500 block of Nikki Lane; advised individuals to stay away from a raccoon that was in a tree in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; learned that a broken window on a car was caused by the owner kicking up a rock while mowing the lawn in the 1300 block of Montclair Place; spoke with someone about their involvement in a road rage incident in the 200 block of North Main Street; informed the owner of a truck in the 200 block of North Main Street of a deceased cat in the back of the truck of which they had been unaware and they will dispose of it.
Also, officers confirmed that there was no violation of a restraining order in the 1000 block of East Street; moved along a trailer that was taking up five parking spots at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East; followed up on a report of a dog biting someone in the 600 block of Jackson Street; separated a mother and son for the night with the advice and consent of Jefferson County Human Services following an incident in the 400 block of Robert Street; prepared quarantine paperwork for an 80-year-old woman who was bitten by her cat in the 300 block of South High Street; documented information about a disturbance in the 800 block of Dempster Street; and stood by with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies for a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:31 a.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and driving without insurance at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Talcott Avenue.
11:08 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change, driving without insurance, defective brake light and illegal exhaust in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue.
8:52 p.m.: A 49-year-old man was arrested for state charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing and threats to law enforcement in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail. His 21-year-old son was cited for disorderly conduct and obstructing.
