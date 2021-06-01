Saturday, May 29
Officers issued 10 traffic-related warnings; responded to one 911 call; warned individuals for being at Rock River Park after hours, a woman at Jones Park who was there after hours, two youths for riding their bikes in a parking lot in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue and a McFarland man about his driving, following a complaint; verified that some vehicles at Rock River Park were secured and there were no issues; checked the welfare of a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East; placed a request for extra patrol in the 1100 block of North Main Street on the briefing board; documented information about scam calls for a resident.
Also, prepared three animal license complaint letters; replaced a water valve cover at the intersection of South Main Street and West Hilltop Trail; advised a keyholder from the U.S. Postal Service office about a vehicle in their parking lot with the lights on, and a group of individuals about loud music and park hours at Rock River Park, following a complaint; were unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large; and checked a business with the lights on where the owner was found spending the night.
12:42 a.m.: A man was cited and arrested in the 200 block of South Main Street for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and warned for open intoxicants.
2:33 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the Main Street bridge and transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and cited for littering, failing to provide proof of insurance and operating with suspended vehicle registration. He was released on his own after being booked.
8:09 a.m.: A 55-year-old Scottsdale, Ariz., woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street.
8:13 a.m.: A 16-year-old Janesville female was cited for speeding at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Janesville Avenue.
10:13 a.m.: A 51-year-old Cambridge woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street.
11:27 a.m.: A 28-year-old Milton man was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for operating a motorcycle without a valid driver’s license. He was warned for speeding and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicle of address change.
11:56 a.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested that officers keep an eye out for an individual wanted by their department for felony bail jumping and might be in the area.
12:35 p.m.: A 25-year-old Madison woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street.
1:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1300 block of Greene Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of West Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.