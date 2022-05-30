Sunday, May 29
Officers provided information to a business related to city ordinances pertaining to drinking in a parking lot in case their customers did not want to move inside in the 1600 block of Doris Drive; spoke with a driver and passenger who was in the trunk of the car about their behavior; picked up two small children walking with pillows and blankets at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Converse Street, and returned them to their parents; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street; warned a resident for burning leaves in the 500 block of Highland Avenue, and a 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man and a 19-year-old Jefferson man about riding a go-cart and mini-bike on the road in the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Talcott Street.
Also, officers referred a report of a trailer causing a traffic hazard at the intersection of South Main Street and Highland Avenue to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as it was in their jurisdiction; followed up on a report of a person wearing a ski mask in Walgreen’s but was leaving the store on a motorcycle and wearing a bandana and neck gaiter, and on a resident’s failure to obtain a 2022 animal license; spoke with a customer about concerns they had about a restaurant in the 300 block of Madison Avenue; documented information about a vehicle being repossessed in the 400 block of North High Street; and checked with a driver with a disabled vehicle at the intersection of East Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street who was trying to get the vehicle to his home on Memorial Drive.
12:09 a.m.: A 50-year-old Jefferson man was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license at the intersection of South Water Street East and Purdy Street when his car stalled. The vehicle was moved to a legal parking spot.
2:02 a.m.: A 23-year-old Beloit man was arrested and taken into custody on warrants through the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department and the Janesville Police Department. He was turned over to a Walworth County deputy for transport to their facility.
9 a.m.: A 21-year-old Cambridge woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard.
9:26 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid passenger (required for an instructional permit), and warned for improper display of registration decal and for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300 block of Lincoln Street.
9:57 a.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson driver was warned for unsafe backing when he backed into a vehicle driven by a 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
10:23 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for failing to display registration decals and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change in the first block of North Water Street East.
12:25 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for nonregistration of vehicle and issued a 15-day correction notice for no front plate at the intersection of Monroe Street and Madison Avenue.
3:41 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited for underage alcohol in the 400 block of South Sixth Street and transported by ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:59 p.m.: A 20-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for expired vehicle registration with a 15-day correction notice and warned for operating a vehicle without required lights.
11:21 p.m.: Three 17-year-old Chicago males were arrested and warned for curfew violations in the first block of South Main Street. One of the males was cited for an e-cigarette violation. They were released to a responsible person.
