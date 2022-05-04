Tuesday, May 3
Officers provided information to a resident from the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue on how to obtain a restraining order following a conversation with the resident and others involved in a complaint related to suspicious activity; alerted the Whitewater Police Department of someone whose license plate record showed that they lived in Whitewater, following a call from an employee from the 300 block of Washington Street about a customer who appeared to be under the influence and unable to be located in Fort Atkinson; assisted the Fort Atkinson Water Department, Department of Public Works and Fire Department staff in retrieving ducklings from the sewer at the intersection of North Main Street and Frederick Avenue; followed up on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 700 block of Oak Street thought to be the home of someone living out of their car.
Also, officers prepared 26 animal license citation warning letters; were unable to help someone with a property exchange in the 100 block of South Main Street because the person at the address has a no contact order against the person wanting the property; dispatched an ambulance for a woman who requested one for her son who was having trouble breathing while they were in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, but called back to cancel and they were gone when the ambulance arrived; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for a motorcyclist reportedly speeding in the 200 block of Highland Avenue; and advised a man who made inappropriate comments to a woman at her door in the 300 block of Adams Street and was not wanted there anymore.
2:05 a.m.: A 34-year-old woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Main Street and Margaret Avenue.
7:39 a.m.: A 46-year-old Jefferson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road for failing to yield right of way from stop sign, striking another vehicle driven by a 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man, resulting in road blockage but no injuries. Klement Towing removed both vehicles.
9:04 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was called after an officer on patrol noticed that a transformer and utility pole were on fire at the intersection of South Main Street and South Fourth Street East. We Energies was contacted by the fire department.
1:12 p.m.: A student from Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard was cited for an e-cigarette violation.
2:28 p.m.: No citations were issued when a driver backed a semi into a building in the 600 block of Hilltop Trail, but the incident is state reportable.
5:24 p.m.: A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for possession of marijuana in the 200 block of East Cramer Street.
