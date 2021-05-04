Monday, May 3
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to two alarms; participated in four community policing events; checked on a report of a suspicious woman behind Lions Quick Mart who was found to be folding newspapers for delivery; checked the hallways and area of an apartment building for a tenant at Gerald Court; followed up on a report of an animal complaint; prepared seven truancy citations and mediated two disorderly conduct incidents for students from Fort Atkinson High School.
Also, secured an open door at a building in the 400 block of Sinnissippi Drive; documented information about a scam call; warned a resident for an animal-control violation when two of his dogs were found running at large; checked the welfare of a man who was fine; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed incident and another related to a sexual assault.
1:34 a.m.: An employee from Kwik Trip reported that a woman had pulled up to a gas pump about an hour earlier and had not gotten out of the car. She spoke with an officer and explained that she had been sending texts and waiting for a response. The officer advised her not to drive due to her driver’s license being suspended.
2:13 a.m.: A 20-year-old Beloit driver was cited in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue for suspended vehicle registration and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:42 a.m.: Following a complaint, an officer warned the owner of a cat for the cat running at large and limping in the 700 block of Nelson Street. The owner asserted that the cat was in good health and was given 10 days to get a license for the cat.
11 a.m.: The monthly Fort Fleet Watch test was completed successfully.
1:47 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to yield right of way from stop sign at the intersection of Monroe Street and Madison Avenue resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 34-year-old woman, also of Fort Atkinson. One person complained of a minor injury and declined emergency medical services. Both vehicles were removed by Butch’s Towing.
4:01 p.m.: A 44-year-old man from the 100 block of East Milwaukee Avenue was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication after he was taken into protective custody and transported to Fort Memorial Hospital for detox services. After being medically cleared, an officer transported him to Tellurian in Madison.
4:25 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man, wanted by police on several domestic abuse related charges, fled from the 200 block of South Water Street East following a complaint of another incident. Officers are continuing to investigate. Approximately three hours later, the man returned to the same place but fled again after another person dialed 911.
7:10 p.m.: A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy completed a state-reportable accident report form for a 37-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, both from Fort Atkinson, at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue. The woman’s vehicle was removed by Klement Towing.
11:29 p.m.: A 22-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for improper display of vehicle registration.
