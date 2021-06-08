Sunday, May 30
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to two 911 calls and a dryer fire that was extinguished before officers and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department arrived; separated some individuals for the night following a call about a disturbance; assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies with an uncooperative patient at Fort Memorial Hospital related to a blood draw; spoke with several individuals related to a suspicious incident; mediated a dispute between two women in the 300 block of Jackson Street.
Also, were unable to locate any intoxicated individuals in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; located the sound of a possible fire alarm going off that turned out to be from a power washer that someone was using to wash their camper near Fox Hill Road and Whitewater Avenue; received information from someone about a milkshake being thrown at his windshield; and provided a ride home to an apparently intoxicated man.
3:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Edgewater Road to Fort Memorial Hospital following a request for a welfare check for her. She had been involved in an altercation in Rock County and a Rock County Sheriff’s deputy came to speak with her.
9:37 a.m.: A woman from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive signed a no consent form for unknown substances poured on her vehicle. She had plans to get the vehicle washed and would contact the police if she finds any permanent damage. She had no information about who might have been responsible for the incident.
11:08 a.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for driving with a canceled driver’s license, failing to provide proof of insurance and unsafe backing when he backed into a parked vehicle in the parking lot in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
11:08 a.m.: An officer spoke with a man who appeared to have been spooked by a driver who found him riding his bike near the storage sheds in the 500 block of Fox Hill Road. The man explained that he was living in the woods just outside the city limits, and stopped at his “home” to change his clothes.
2:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:58 p.m.: A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue following a brief pursuit by car and on foot. He was arrested on two warrants through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and charged with eluding an officer; seven counts of felony bail jumping; one count of misdemeanor bail jumping; resisting and obstructing; operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth-plus offense; disorderly conduct; and recklessly endangering safety. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
5:06 p.m.: The 35-year-old Milwaukee man from the previous incident was involved in another state-reportable accident in the 600 block of Monroe Street with a vehicle belonging to a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man. The Milwaukee man will be charged with hit-and-run to attended vehicle and cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense, and unreasonable and imprudent speed.
5:21 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Grant Street and South Fourth Street West for inattentive driving, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
6:21 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 39-year-old woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
