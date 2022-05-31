Officers assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office locate a person for whom they were looking; moved along a man fishing from city park property in the 200 block of South Water Street West to an area where he could fish after hours that was not part of the park regulations; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one for assistance at a home; secured a signature on a “No Consent” form from a merchant in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue for a retail theft; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department to respond to a request for help with the Johnson Creek Fire Department; and stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic stop at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street.
1:51 a.m.: A 35-year-old Janesville woman was cited for nonregistration of vehicle and displaying unauthorized license plates, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance, failing to obey traffic signal, and speeding near South Main and Park streets.
3:37 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody from Fort Memorial Hospital and transported to the Jefferson County Jail on a warrant through Winneshiek County, Iowa.
9:42 a.m.: A 76-year-old Janesville man was cited for failing to stop at stop sign at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Erick Street.
11:56 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was taken into custody on a warrant through the Beloit Police Department from the 1000 block of East Street. The warrant was valid but Beloit had not been able to post it because of COVID-19 and they declined to place a hold on her. She was released.
12:46 p.m.: Officers captured the driver of a vehicle who had been engaged in a high-speed chase with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies south of the intersection of State Highways 26 and 106. Jefferson County deputies took the driver into their custody.
5:35 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway.
9:22 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and a warning for defective headlight were issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Adams Street.
11:57 p.m.: A 33-year-old Madison man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
