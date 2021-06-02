Monday, May 31
Officers issued one traffic-related warning; responded to three 911 calls and one alarm; participated in one community policing event; conducted a welfare check for a resident who was fine; advised residents to turn down their music following a noise complaint, a woman of a complaint about her dog barking, a cat owner whose cat had been roaming the neighborhood without supervision and the city electrician of a street light out at the intersection of South Third Street West and Janesville Avenue; documented information about a failed child custody exchange;.
Also, were unable to locate any sounds of loud music in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue, although there were several people outside; warned a man for fireworks violations and fielded two other complaints about gunfire and more fireworks six minutes and four blocks from the man who had been warned for fireworks; spoke with a mother who reported that someone had dropped fireworks in front of her daughter as her daughter was getting out of her car; and handled one confidential incident related to suspicious activity.
2:23 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
6:35 a.m.: An officer followed up on a report of a water main break that had a record of needing repair at the intersection of Jackson and Van Buren streets. There are no traffic issues and the Water Department superintendent was advised.
8:02 a.m.: Staff from Fort Memorial Hospital requested assistance from an officer in speaking with a woman attempting to leave against medical advice. Jefferson County Human Services was contacted and advised that they would contact the woman later in the day and speak with her about her medical care. This arrangement was approved by the woman’s doctor.
8:39 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of South High Street complained about the church bells in the area playing three times a day. He has spoken with church staff but nothing has changed. He was advised to speak with city officials.
10:33 a.m.: A woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East reported being upset with the couple with whom she was staying. All three individuals involved were cited for disorderly conduct. The woman who initiated the call collected all of her belongings.
11:19 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Spry Avenue for failing to fasten a seatbelt.
12:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:44 p.m.: A 59-year-old Janesville man was cited in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue for failing to fasten a seatbelt, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective brake light.
2:04 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Farmco Lane for failing to fasten a seatbelt.
2:12 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Park Street and South Main Street for failing to fasten a seatbelt and warned for inattentive driving.
2:54 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man struck a fence in the alley in the 600 block of Oak Street resulting in a state-reportable accident. No citations were issued.
5:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a male employee in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
5:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 500 block of Grant Street.
9:57 p.m.: A 50-year-old Lake Mills man was arrested in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, probable alcohol content, first offense, and operating a vehicle left of center. He was warned for open intoxicants. After being processed, he was released to a responsible party.
