Tuesday, May 31
Officers separated two individuals for the night who were arguing in the 400 block of Grant Street; moved along an individual found sleeping behind a building in the 200 block of South Water Street East; dispatched six ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; prepared 17 nuisance abatement complaint letters related to long grass; will follow up on a complaint of vandalism to the playground equipment in the 200 block of Park Street.
Also, officers documented a complaint of a dog attacking a neighbor’s dog in the 300 block of East Sherman Avenue; calmed an out of control teen in the 600 block of Riverside Drive and contacted their case worker for follow-up; stood by with a Jefferson police officer for a traffic stop in the 1300 block of North High Street; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
12:18 a.m.: An 18-year-old Jefferson man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for disorderly conduct and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue.
2:41 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man will have charges referred to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of North High Street.
1:51 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for red-light violation in the first block of North Main Street.
3:38 p.m.: A 43-year-old Milton man who left his place of employment later was found and arrested on a probation hold in the 200 block of East Cramer Street and transported to the Jefferson County jail.
3:42 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into protective custody from the first block of Spry Avenue and transported to a mental health facility. Domestic abuse charges also will be prepared.
7:05 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for animal control violation for his chickens running loose in the neighborhood, and warned for having more animals than are allowed by city ordinance in the 300 block of Zida Street.
10:57 p.m.: A 27-year-old Louisiana woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
11:25 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for fleeing/eluding and cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and speeding at the intersection of Raintree Drive and Endl Boulevard. He was transported on a parole hold to the Jefferson County jail.
