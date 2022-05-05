Officers prepared 45 animal license citation warning letters and completed six follow-up actions, and two nuisance abatement complaint letters for trash cans left out by the curb in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive; spoke with two housemates in the 300 block of West Sherman Avenue when one of them brought two friends over without getting the approval of the roommate who placed the call to complain, so that roommate left and there was no need for police intervention; placed a complaint on the briefing board for motorists not obeying the crossing guard at the school at the intersection of Monroe and West Cramer streets, and another one for the 300 block of South High Street.
Also, officers cleaned up debris and trash left by someone thought to have been living under the bridge in the 100 block of the North Glacial River Trail; submitted a report to Jefferson County Human Services following a call from a father from the 400 block of Walton Court who had some concerns about his son; successfully completed the monthly tornado siren test system; stood by with Jefferson County Human Services for a patient at Fort Memorial who later was transported to another facility by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; and contacted the Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole for a man who had a hold for him for drinking but the office declined to take custody of him.
8:36 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued in the first block of Waukesha Avenue to a 23-year-old Waukesha woman for nonregistration of vehicle.
9:29 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
10:06 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 200 block of South Water Street East on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense.
11:05 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets and warned for speeding.
