Tuesday, May 4
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to one alarm; participated in one training and three community policing events; performed three crime-prevention services; conducted a foot patrol in the 100 block of Radloff Street; completed a report for a complaint about a neighbor; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch violation; documented information about a drug violation at Fort Atkinson High School, a civil matter involving a vehicle and a miscellaneous incident.
Also, relayed information to the Fort Atkinson Water Department about a complaint related to a fire hydrant spraying water on Ramesh Avenue; successfully located a runaway juvenile at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; located the owner of a dog that was barking on a balcony and who returned home to get the dog back into their apartment; and were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle.
7:14 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:42 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 33-year-old Janesville woman in the 300 block of North Main Street for defective brake light and no front license plate. She was warned for failing to carry driver’s license on person and a cracked windshield.
12:43 a.m.: A 19-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the first block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for no front license plate and excessive tint on window.
3:35 p.m.: A 22-year-old Janesville woman was issued a 15-day correction notice at the Main Street bridge for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
3:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a boy at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East with a cut on his foot.
4:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 600 block of Shah Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man who had fallen from his bike at the intersection of Robert Street and Frederick Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
