Wednesday, May 5
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, responded to one 911 call and two alarms, participated in one community policing event, paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a non-emergency service call related to carbon monoxide, were unable to locate a juvenile reportedly running through yards or someone working on a vehicle in the middle of a road near Jefferson Street and East Blackhawk Drive, assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a disorderly person at Fort Memorial Hospital, notified We Energies of a street light in need of repair, moved along a driver sitting in their vehicle in a park after hours, followed up on a complaint of a vehicle being parked improperly but it was fine, and a report of an argument that was unable to be confirmed.
Also, checked the welfare of a resident who was fine, spoke with someone about issues they were having related to a relationship and to another individual about their mental health concerns, advised a homeowner of the nuisance ordinance related to vehicles parked on lawns, successfully completed the monthly tornado siren test, prepared 90 animal licensing complaint letters and handled one confidential incident report related to disorderly conduct.
3:48 a.m.: A 25-year-old Vesper man was arrested in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue on a probation hold and also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
8:18 a.m.: A 20-year-old Beloit man was cited for speeding in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue.
9:02 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 600 block of Grove Street.
1:09 p.m.: Officers assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic accident at the intersection of Business 26 North and State Highway 26 where one driver who was reported to have had a knife and a crowbar left the scene. Officers located the vehicle and sheriff’s deputies took the driver into custody.
4:14 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Fifth Street and Janesville Avenue for suspended vehicle registration and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
7:08 p.m.: A 20-year-old driver was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Washington Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
7:10 p.m.: A resident from the 1300 block of Montclair Place reported finding a dog in the area. The Humane Society of Jefferson County was notified and arranged to pick the animal up.
7:43 p.m.: A 38-year-old man will be cited for hit-and-run and failing to maintain control of vehicle following an accident at the intersection of North High and McMillen streets.
8:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:12 p.m.: An officer verified a report of a vehicle parked in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue and causing a traffic hazard. The registered owner was unable to be located and the vehicle was towed.
9:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 100 block of Linden Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 800 block of Florence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
