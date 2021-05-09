Thursday, May 6
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to one 911 call; performed one crime-prevention service; started a 48-hour parking watch on a vehicle; prepared 18 animal licensing complaint letters; were unable to locate a cat reportedly running at large, a person for whom they had a warrant or a vehicle as a follow-up to a traffic complaint; checked a residence at a homeowner’s request and determined that everything was fine; assisted a resident with a civil issue; were assigned to investigate a report of a theft from the 600 block of Washington Street; and handled three confidential incidents related to providing assistance with another law enforcement agency and two to an undisclosed reason.
7:39 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man in the 200 block of East Cramer Street.
10:17 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
10:37 a.m.: A 42-year-old Illinois man was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues.
10:42 a.m.: A 31-year-old Oconomowoc man was cited at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets for failing to secure a load, and the Department of Public Works was advised of rocks on the road.
12:48 p.m.: A 72-year-old Elkhorn man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive.
1:39 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1500 block of Lena Lane was placed on the briefing board following a report of a stolen door at a construction site at the location.
2:16 p.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Maple Street for bail jumping. After being processed, he was released.
4:55 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a disturbance between a Jefferson man and woman that occurred at Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
5:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6 p.m.: A 30-year-old man from the 500 block of Washington Street was arrested at the request of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for a domestic abuse incident that occurred in their jurisdiction. Officers took the man into custody and transported him to Cambridge, where he was turned over to a Dane County deputy.
9:52 p.m.: A 26-year-old Oconomowoc man was arrested in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:14 p.m.: Officers assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a combative person at Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:59 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from the 600 block of Washington Street.
