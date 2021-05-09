Friday, May 7

Officers issued nine traffic-related warnings; assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicle; responded to two 911 calls and one alarm; participated in one community policing event; found a man sleeping in his vehicle who had failed to close the door and denied needing any assistance; prepared 44 animal license complaint letters; were unable to locate a dog reportedly running loose or some youths climbing over the railing of the Main Street bridge; advised the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a leaking water valve cover that already was on their list of repairs to be made next week; documented information about information from a school; and handled three confidential incidents — one related to a welfare check, another related to harassment and another related to drug information.

8:15 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 200 block of North Third Street.

8:31 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for excessive window tint and windshield, no front license plate and failing to provide proof of insurance was issued to an 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Elm Street.

12:26 p.m.: A 68-year-old Pleasant Prairie man was cited for nonregistration of vehicle at the Main Street bridge.

12:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

12:35 p.m.: An officer was called to check on a vehicle stuck in a bicycle rack in the 200 block of Madison Avenue. Klement Towing was called and they were able to free the vehicle from the rack.

1:47 p.m.: A 37-year-old La Valle woman and a 40-year-old Helenville man were cited for retail theft in the first block of Madison Avenue and released.

4:59 p.m.: Several youths were warned for disorderly conduct following an incident at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street.

5:29 p.m.: A 21-year-old Milton man will be mailed citations for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle and nonregistration after a complaint about an incident in the 200 block of Washington Street was submitted.

6:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a patron at a bar in the 200 block of South Main Street who had passed out but refused transportation services.

9:09 p.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue for misdemeanor bail jumping and released after being processed.

11:36 p.m.: A 30-day correction notice was issued to a 38-year-old woman in the 100 block of North Main Street for nonregistration of vehicle.

11:42 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for improper color of clearance lamps was issued to a 20-year-old man at the intersection of Adams Street and West Sherman Avenue.

